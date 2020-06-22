District 14 State Representative Chris Sneed and George Faught, Sneed's predecessor, tackle the issues battling for the Republican nomination in the June 30 primary.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
CHRIS SNEED: Two years ago, I ran on three things 1) Bringing better jobs to our area, 2) Funding education and 3) Promoting our Conservative rural way of life. I kept my promises and have accomplished more in my first two years than my opponent did in 10 years. I lead legislation that paved the way for more jobs within the $1 Billion economic impact of the Port, ensured more funding for educators and their students and continued Conservative values verified by many conservative endorsements.GEORGE FAUGHT: Tough decisions have to be made to help Oklahoma recover from devastating effects COVID-19 has had on our economy. My years in the legislature taught me how to understand and navigate through the legislative process and get the job done, especially during the last prolonged national recession. Thirty-three years spent building a successful family business has given me a wealth of real-life experience that’s desperately needed in government today. 77% of the current House members have fewer than four years’ experience in the Legislature, and those years saw surplus revenues when the economy was booming. During difficult times, experience matters!
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oklahoma and its residents?
FAUGHT: We MUST get Oklahoma’s economy restarted and people back to work. Families lives depend on it as do our government funded core services. It will take strong fiscal discipline to responsibly restore needed funding to our core services and ensure we don’t find ourselves back in the same situation when facing the next crisis. We need long-term funding solutions rather than simply patching budget holes. We need serious budget reform without burdening hard-working Oklahoma families with higher taxes. Decisions made during the next term will determine the futures of our children and grandchildren. This severe economic crisis demands experienced leadership.SNEED: As our state battles the impact of an energy industry crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs and health care issues are at the top of the list. Our unemployment rates are rising and our state is ranked 47 in health care.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
SNEED: We need to turn around our State’s economy and get people back to work while balancing it with the health of our citizens. My business experience in the area of health insurance and track record as a job creator makes me uniquely qualified to address these issues. I’m also well positioned as the vice chair of Insurance, a member of the Health Appropriations and member of Business & Commerce committees to make an immediate impact.FAUGHT: Oklahoma currently has an unemployment rate above 12% and over 500,000 citizens have filed for unemployment benefits over the past few months. With the loss of jobs due to the state shutdown many businesses are suffering financially, and many have already closed their doors permanently (some in District 14). We are seeing business owners lose everything over the COVID-19 crisis. Our state revenues have dropped dramatically. We must get Oklahomans back to work before our economy sees further collapse. With the right experienced leadership and our resilient Oklahoma Standard we will weather this storm and come back stronger than ever.
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
FAUGHT: Streamlining government and weeding out wasteful spending will allow critical dollars to go to priorities like education, public safety, health care, transportation and corrections. Bloated government siphons much needed funding, diverting it from core services. We must:• Eliminate waste and duplication so we have sufficient resources to handle emergencies.• Hold agencies accountable for the services they are expected to deliver.• Reform the rules which govern our state agencies thereby cutting bureaucratic red tape.Governor Stitt called for this in his recent State of the State address, and I’ll join with him rather than stand in his way.SNEED: My bill for the Port has already been signed into law, so now we need to move forward with the funds and start the projects to create those jobs. On the health care side, I am the author of a bill that passed the House to END surprise medical billing. This would reduce health care costs as its currently the number 1 cause of bankruptcies. Additionally, I’m the author of a bill to create hybrid medical facilities as a solution to address our rural health care needs.
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
SNEED: The bills discussed above are key ingredients to turning our District around financially and also making us more healthy. If we accomplish those things, other positive outcomes will happen like more money for better roads and a better quality of life for us and our children. We need good jobs so our kids don’t have to leave our area and better access to cost effective health care, so they don’t go without good doctor care. Now is NOT the time to change course on the great progress and results we have accomplished in our first two years on these critical issues.FAUGHT: The bigger the government, the heavier the tax burden on our citizens and the fewer freedoms we have. Reforming and streamlining our bloated state government will mean hard working Oklahomans can keep more of their own money. It will allow more dollars to be targeted directly towards helping our citizens instead of funding administrative bloat. The bigger government grows, the more it takes from us. That money comes from taxpayers — which means government reaches into YOUR pocket. The smaller government is, the more of our own money we get to keep which allows us to pursue our own American dream.
Meet the candidates
NAME: Chris Sneed.
AGE: 42.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
OCCUPATION: Business owner, Chris Sneed Insurance.
FAMILY: Wife, Joie Sneed; three children, and one grandchild.
EDUCATION: Graduate Hulbert High School; Attended Murray State College and Northeastern State University.
HOBBIES: Hunting, watching college football and baseball, playing golf.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: www.sneed4house.com
• • •
NAME: George Faught.
AGE: 57.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Owner/Operator of Clean Pro, LLC – a carpet/tile cleaning and water restoration company based in Muskogee for the past 33 years.
FAMILY: Wife Becky of 38 years, three children — two sons, one daughter (serving in US Army), four (soon to be five) grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Graduated Muskogee High School in 1980; Graduated from Bryan Institute in 1987.
HOBBIES: Traveling in RV, golf, fishing, gardening, reading.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: FriendsForGeorgeFaught.com facebook.com/GeorgeFaught/
Key dates
• Deadline to request absentee ballot: 5 p.m. today.
• Early voting:
Thursday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 30.
