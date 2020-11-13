This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 147,358 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
In Muskogee County, there were 230 additional cases reported Friday, bringing the number of those infected to 3,142.
There are 12 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, and one female 65 or older age group.
There are 1,493 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 147,358
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,643,665
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,803,710
**Currently Hospitalized 1,279
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 10,106
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,493
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 13.
