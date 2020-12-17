As of this advisory, there are 248,204 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,250 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County reports 45 COVID-19 deaths, with 35 of those in the city of Muskogee.
There are 16 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Custer County, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Greer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,144 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 248,204
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,158,637
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,403,117
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,576
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 123
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,821
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,144
*Due to technical issues experienced on December 16, 2020, OSDH was unable to report the new daily testing numbers. Cumulative totals reflect the totals as of December 15, 2020.
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 17.
