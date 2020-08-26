As of this advisory, there are 54,838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The age group in Oklahoma with the most deaths is the 18-35 group with 35.17 percent.
There are 19 additional deaths identified to report. Three deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older group.
One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Rogers County, one female and six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in 65 or older age group.
There are 763 total deaths in the state.
Sixteen people in Muskogee County have died from the virus.
Of the 697 confirmed cases in Muskogee County, 517 people have recovered.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 54,838
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 782,546
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 847,060
**Currently Hospitalized 533
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,609
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 763
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 26.
