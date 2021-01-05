As of this advisory, there are 308,268 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,498 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 19 additional deaths identified to report.
There have been 6,874 cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County, with 3,591 of those in the city of Muskogee. COVID-19 has claimed 53 lives in the county, with 42 of those in the city of Muskogee.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,571 total deaths in the state.
Information:https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 308,268
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,429,765
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,734,583
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,731
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 178
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,554
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,571
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 4.
