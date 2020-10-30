This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and one county moved from "yellow" to "orange." OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 121,495 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been 28 deaths in Muskogee County, with 21 of those in the city of Muskogee.
Fort Gibson has 200 confirmed cases, with four deaths reported.
There are 20 additional deaths identified to report. Four deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McClain County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and two females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,326 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 121,495
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,480,280
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,618,126
**Currently Hospitalized 865
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 8,778
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 4
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,326
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 30.
