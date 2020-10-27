As of this advisory, there are 118,409 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 22 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Cleveland County, seven males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three from Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,273 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 118,409
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,446,067
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,578,912
**Currently Hospitalized 907
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 8,540
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,273
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.