Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours. Check our website for Inclement Weather Updates.
As of this advisory, there are 416,476 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,011 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 23 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pottawatomie County, two females in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,112 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 416,476
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,987,185
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,378,127
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 705
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 67
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,464
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,112
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 18.
