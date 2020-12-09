As of this advisory, there are 222,993 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 4,954 cases reported in Muskogee County, and 2,370 in the city of Muskogee. There have been 37 deaths in the county, with 29 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
2,950 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 23 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Caddo County, two males in the 50-64 age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Craig County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,945 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 222,993
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,055,918
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,285,869
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,540
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 127
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,634
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,945
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 9.
