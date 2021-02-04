As of this advisory, there are 397,065 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,234 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County has 8,630 confirmed cases, up from Wednesday's total of 8,550. There have been 4,769 cases in the city of Muskogee. Muskogee County reports 84 deaths, with 65 of those reported in the city of Muskogee.
There are 27 additional deaths identified to report in the state.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woods County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,681 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 397,065
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,854,439
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,230,563
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,008
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 94
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,317
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,681
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 4.
