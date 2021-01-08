This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
In Muskogee County, 7,088 residents have tested positive. Of those, 56 have died. Of those who died, 45 were residents of the city of Muskogee. There have been 3,726 people who have tested positive.
As of this advisory, there are 320,586 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,504 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 31 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, three males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Logan County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,703 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 320,586
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,477,328
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,799,072
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,784
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 177
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 18,418
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,703
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 8.
