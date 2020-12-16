As of this advisory, there are 245,229 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,177 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 42 additional deaths identified to report.
Three in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, one female in the 36-49 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Delaware County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,128 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 245,229
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,158,637
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,403,117
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,594
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 123
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,665
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,128
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 16.
