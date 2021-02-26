This week, 48 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and 29 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 423,023 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
811 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Two of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
There are 18 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Atoka County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One on Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,320 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 423,023
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,077,988
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,474,706
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 526
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 45
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,879
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,320
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.