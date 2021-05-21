COVID-19 Cases 451,830
New Cases 185
New Cases 7 day Average 140
Active Cases 1,205
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,414
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 3 (0)
Region 2 (NE) 4 (1)
Region 3 (SW) 7 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 3 (0)
Region 5 (SE) 3 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 12 (4)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 35 (12)
Region 8 (OKC) 60 (19)
Total 127 (38)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 6 (1)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 2 (1)
Other Facilities Total 8 (1)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 21.
