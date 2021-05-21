Map
COVID-19 Cases 451,830

New Cases 185

New Cases 7 day Average 140

Active Cases 1,205

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,414

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 3 (0)

Region 2 (NE) 4 (1)

Region 3 (SW) 7 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 3 (0)

Region 5 (SE) 3 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 12 (4)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 35 (12)

Region 8 (OKC) 60 (19)

Total 127 (38)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 6 (1)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 2 (1)

Other Facilities Total 8 (1)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 21.

