COVID-19 Cases 452,288
New Cases 81
New Cases 7 day Average 144
Active Cases 1,250
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,414 (as of 5/21/2021)
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 4 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 2 (0)
Region 3 (SW) 9 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 2 (0)
Region 5 (SE) 1 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 11 (4)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 31 (10)
Region 8 (OKC) 41 (14)
Total 101 (31)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 6 (1)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 1 (1)
Other Facilities Total 7 (2)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 24.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
