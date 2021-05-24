Map
jeffw

COVID-19 Cases 452,288

New Cases 81

New Cases 7 day Average 144

Active Cases 1,250

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,414 (as of 5/21/2021)

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 4 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 2 (0)

Region 3 (SW) 9 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 2 (0)

Region 5 (SE) 1 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 11 (4)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 31 (10)

Region 8 (OKC) 41 (14)

Total 101 (31)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 6 (1)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 1 (1)

Other Facilities Total 7 (2)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 24.

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

