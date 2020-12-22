As of this advisory, there are 265,620 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,376 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 22 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Canadian County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,240 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 265,620
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,251,317
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,517,012
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,623
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 136
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 15,404
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,240
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.