The Oklahoma State Department of Health will not be reporting data on Christmas Day out of respect for personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family.
As of this advisory, there are 269,276 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,435 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report.
Muskogee County has had 6,070 cases reported, with 48 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 3,049 cases reported with 37 deaths.
Two in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Comanche County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Stephens County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Ten in Tulsa County, two females in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
There are 2,283 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 269,276
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,273,979
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,543,976
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,655
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 73
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 15,678
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,283
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 23.
