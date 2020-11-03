As of this advisory, there are 126,526 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 21 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Muskogee County has a total of 28 deaths, with 21 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Garvin County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Ottawa, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,375 total deaths in the state.
Information:coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 126,526
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,520,813
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,663,016
**Currently Hospitalized 974
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 9,104
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,375
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 3.
