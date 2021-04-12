As of this advisory, there are 443,773 (204 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
536 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, including the previous unreported cases.
336 is today's 7-day rolling average without the previous unreported cases.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 8,064
Muskogee County has had 9,254 cases, with 163 deaths. There have been 5,177 cases with 121 deaths.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 443,773
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 04/09/21) 3,438,372
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 04/09/21) 3,849,975
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 04/09/21) 192
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 04/09/21) 4
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 8,064
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 12.
