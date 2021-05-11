MAP
COVID-19 Cases 450,400

New Cases 85

New Cases 7 day Average 194

Active Cases 1,701

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,337

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 6 (1)

Region 3 (SW) 9 (1)

Region 4 (EC) 6 (3)

Region 5 (SE) 2 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 9 (5)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 53 (22)

Region 8 (OKC) 55 (16)

Total 142 (49)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 13 (4)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 6 (0)

Other Facilities Total 19 (4)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report.

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 11.

