COVID-19 Cases 450,400
New Cases 85
New Cases 7 day Average 194
Active Cases 1,701
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,337
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 6 (1)
Region 3 (SW) 9 (1)
Region 4 (EC) 6 (3)
Region 5 (SE) 2 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 9 (5)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 53 (22)
Region 8 (OKC) 55 (16)
Total 142 (49)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 13 (4)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 6 (0)
Other Facilities Total 19 (4)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 11.
