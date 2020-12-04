An exponential increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, jurisdictional issues and antiquated equipment being upgraded created backlogs in Oklahoma's case investigations and contact tracing program.
Both are considered key tools in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease attributable to the death of 1,836 Oklahomans since March. Ideally a person who tests positive for the coronavirus will be contacted by a case investigation within a day or two after the test results are known.
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright recently completed a two-week isolation period after testing positive without hearing anything from public health workers. Wright said Monday, during his first commissioners' meeting following his return to work, he never was contacted by a case investigation specialist.
The case investigator would have helped Wright recall those with whom he might have had close contact before knowing he may be shedding the virus and exposing others. That information would have been used by the Oklahoma State Department of Health to conduct contact tracing — notifying people of potential exposure and providing information about testing and quarantining.
When the agency ramped up its contact tracing outreach efforts this past summer, Deputy Commissioner of Community Health Services Keith Reed described it as "an integral component of fighting COVID-19." Contact tracing, Reed said, reduces the number of new cases "by breaking the chain of transmission."
In July, Oklahoma had 300 contact tracers and case investigators, and 160 additional staff were being trained at a call center in Oklahoma City. The ramped up efforts included a text messaging system.
State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said the call center, which is supervised by OSDH and staffed by Express Personnel workers, some who progress through the ranks and become trainers, "is really quite efficient and effective." He said the call center was "performing notably better in many regards in August" than it had been before the ramp up.
Taylor said he was surprised to learn this reporter experienced something similar to what Wright shared this week. But he acknowledged the "notable challenges" that exist now, and said it would not be surprising "to hear there's a reasonable proportion of individuals who have not had that contact now."
"You didn't receive the call on a case investigation — that is where we're struggling …, keeping up with the timeliness and the numbers," Taylor said. "That's driven by a number of considerations and factors because of everything that goes into it."
The state's epidemiologist said before case investigation can begin, OSDH must receive test results from labs. He said while most results are reported electronically, a significant number must be entered manually into a computer, which is "extremely tedious and time-consuming and slow."
"We're making progress on that ..., but we just got further and further behind and it became impossible to have any aspiration of keeping up," Taylor said. "As the case burden got harder and harder, heavier and heavier, and we got further and further behind, we just said we need to prioritize functionality."
Taylor said OSDH adopted during the past week a "first-in, first-out approach" to improve the functionality of its case investigation program. He said if there are positive tests results that did not get completed one day, the following day case investigators will move forward with new test results rather than those that remained from the previous day.
"That means there will be some that we know won't get worked, but as you've discovered that was largely happening anyway," Taylor said. "They weren't getting worked functionally — it was rare that those people never got called, it just oftentimes came so late that there was no functional benefit."
Taylor said with test positivity rates approaching 20% in Oklahoma, it is important to follow pandemic protocols and social distancing guidelines. He said there are many more COVID-19 cases in the state than what is being reported, and Oklahomans should consider everybody outside their household as a potential spreader and take appropriate precautions.
If a person tests positive for the coronavirus, Taylor encouraged them to make a list of everybody with whom they have had close contact before being tested or falling ill. He said they should "think back to where they've been who they've been in contact with, particularly family members."
"We will ask more in-depth questions when we do the case investigation, but I think most people can sit back and think back and think about where there might be a problem," Taylor said. "Go reach out to that person, let them know about the test, encourage them to remain at home, to go get tested at some point, and follow the guidance until the state reaches out to them."
Beginning Nov. 30, Oklahomans can opt-in to receive negative test result notifications via SMS/text message. Those who receive positive test results should expect to receive a phone call with their test results.
The MTX application will provide electronic laboratory reports from NextCare and Access Medical to Oklahomans, enhancing the state’s ability to provide efficient, effective case investigation to slow the spread of COVID-19.
