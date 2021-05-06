COVID-19 Cases 449,414
New Cases 148
New Cases 7 day Average 212
Active Cases 1,837
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,321
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 7 (3)
Region 3 (SW) 11 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 3 (2)
Region 5 (SE) 5 (4)
Region 6 (Central) 12 (7)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 61 (24)
Region 8 (OKC) 77 (26)
Total 178 (69)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 7 (2)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 5 (1)
Other Facilities Total 12 (3)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 6.
