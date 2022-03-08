State senator eyes run for congressional post

CLAREMORE — State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, a Rogers County businessman, announced his candidacy for Congress in Oklahoma’s 2nd District.
Quinn, who serves in leadership in the Oklahoma State Senate, said Congress could use some of the same courage, common sense and conservative values Oklahoma used to get through its tough economic times.
“I’ve used my decades of business experience to help lead Oklahoma’s economic turnaround while serving in the state Legislature,” Quinn said. “The approach was simple: Use the same conservative values our small businesses and families use to live within their means.
"As a result, Oklahoma is thriving," Quinn said. "Our nation is in desperate need of a conservative revival, and I’ll make sure our blueprint for success is put to work on behalf of the American people.”
Quinn said his proven conservative voting record and record of reforming government will set him apart from the rest of the field. Quinn is 100% pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.
Quinn has been named a champion for Oklahoma’s jobs and economy by the business community. He has a long record of defending the state’s agriculture and energy industries against Biden’s lawless federal overreach.
“Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, the politicians in D.C. think the only answer to a problem is more government spending and more government control,” Quinn said. “Oklahomans know that more government is the problem, not the solution."
Quinn was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2010. He won a seat in the State Senate in 2014 and was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2018.
For his effectiveness on passing conservative legislation, he was elected to serve his Republican colleagues in Senate leadership. He has been recognized amongst his peers for his conservative and pro-business policies.
He was named the 2030 Plan Visionary Legislator of the Year, has an A+ rating from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, and is the Oklahoma State Chairman for National Association of Christian Lawmakers.
"In Congress, I’ll fight every day and will continue to challenge the status quo on behalf of hard-working Oklahomans," Quinn said. "President (Donald) Trump showed us exactly how a business leader can shake things up in Washington, D.C., — I’m ready to put my years of business and legislative experience to work on behalf of our state.”
Quinn and his wife of 37 years, Kelley, are active members of the community and have two children, Lynsay and Tyler. He also serves as a deacon at Blue Starr Church of Christ in Claremore.
“I look forward to visiting with voters throughout the district and hearing about the issues important to them as we work to restore conservative values back to Washington, D.C.,” Quinn said.
