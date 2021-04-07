The Oklahoma Tax Commission revoked Suddenlink Communication's license for allegedly failing to comply with state law but granted a reprieve after ordering its closure.
Signs posted outside the front doors of Suddenlink's offices at locations in Muskogee and other Oklahoma offices state it is "unlawful for any person to continue to operate the Business for which said license/permit was issued." The prohibition, according to the posted notice, would be lifted "upon full payment of all taxes due and full compliance with Oklahoma law."
April Gonzales, an OTC spokeswoman, said state law limits the information she is authorized to release about taxpayers. She said OTC served "a permit cancellation order" on Wednesday after Suddenlink Communications failed to respond to a show cause hearing notice.
The cancellation order was served on Cebridge Acquisition LP, dba Suddenlink Communications, at 23120 W. Owen K. Garriott Road in Enid.
"Following service of the permit cancellation order, the taxpayer has been in contact with the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s Legal Division and has obtained permission to resume operations pending a review of the account," Gonzalez said, responding by email to inquiries from the Phoenix.
Suddenlink was expected to resume operations at its Muskogee office at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Other Suddenlink locations across the state, Chickasha, Stillwater and Fort Sill, were identified online Wednesday afternoon as "temporarily closed."
