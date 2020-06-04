The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is pleased to share that the Attorney General has announced the agency can continue its release of COVID-19 data beyond county levels.
State attorneys will meet today to discuss the legal parameters for which data sets the agency can resume reporting, and we will provide an update as soon as information becomes available.
“It is incumbent upon us as state leaders to protect sensitive health information,” OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said. “I encourage Oklahomans to use the information to make informed decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As of this advisory, there are 6,907 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are three additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 22-June 2.
Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 344 total deaths in the state.
The Tulsa Health Department is offering free specimen collection for COVID-19 testing during the Unity in the Community food distribution event at the 36th Street North Event Center on Friday, June 5 from 4-7 p.m. Testing will be set up next door in the parking lot of the Greater Union Baptist Church, 955 E 36th St. N., Tulsa. No appointment is necessary. Individuals can walk up, bike or drive-thru. Call the Tulsa Health Department at (918) 582-9355 with questions.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,907
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 204,815
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 213,142
**Currently Hospitalized 148
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,014
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 344
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 4.
