OKLAHOMA CITY – On July 7, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) will hold Surplus and Save, an estate sale-style event where the general public can purchase a wide range of items from the Jim Thorpe Office Building.
As the historic Jim Thorpe Building undergoes renovations, an extensive selection of surplus items will be available for public purchase at discounted prices. Attendees will have the chance to browse and buy various items, including office furniture, courtroom furniture, office equipment and supplies, artwork, appliances, storage solutions, TVs and more.
Unlike the state’s standard online auction format on GovDeals, these exclusive items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis during the Surplus and Save event.
The event is free to attend. However, in order to manage the flow of foot traffic and provide an optimal experience, attendees must register for a 30-minute tour of available items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. This will allow visitors to view items up close, ensuring they have the opportunity to find exactly what they need.
Registration will be open until noon July 5. Sign up today at https://forms.office.com/g/Cwx15itsw7, and don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this unique event!
Check out the Surplus and Save event flyer for further details, and please email any additional questions to the State Surplus team at firstaccess@omes.ok.gov.
