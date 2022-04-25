OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department on Monday canceled the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.
In early fall 2021, the department initiated an internal investigation after reports of financial irregularities were brought to their attention. Financial payments for construction costs were immediately halted in September, while management fees were suspended in December. After extensive review, it has become clear the continuation of the agreement with Foggy Bottom Kitchen is not in the best interest of Oklahoma taxpayers.
"While the transition won’t be easy, our first duty is to safeguard taxpayer funds," according to a statement released Monday.
Oklahoma State Parks staff are reaching out to all existing reservations to ensure any catering needs are fulfilled. Department staff are also working with local small businesses to find creative solutions to meet park guest demands until new restaurant operations can begin in the newly remodeled facilities. Per the agreement, all improvements made to state park restaurants by Swadley’s remain property of the State of Oklahoma.
Terminating the agreement is the department’s first step.
"We are continuing to cooperate with investigators and auditors to determine the extent to which unlawful behavior has been perpetuated against the state," the statement says.
The department is also exploring options to recover any taxpayer dollars paid to the operator for services or items for which the department was invoiced but ultimately not provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.