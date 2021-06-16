Muskogee County has had 9,381 cases of COVID-19, with 177 deaths. In the City of Muskogee, there have been 5,261 cases, with 133 deaths.
COVID-19 Cases 455,145
New Cases 216
New Cases 7 day Average 150
Active Cases 1,192
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,551
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 0 (0)
Region 2 (NE) 9 (1)
Region 3 (SW) 7 (3)
Region 4 (EC) 6 (2)
Region 5 (SE) 0 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 5 (1)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 60 (27)
Region 8 (OKC) 35 (9)
Total 122 (43)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 2 (0)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 6 (2)
Other Facilities Total 8 (2)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 16.
This week, 2 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 45 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 30 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.