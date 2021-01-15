This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday at 11 a.m.
Muskogee County has had 58 deaths from COVID-19, with 46 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee. There have been 7,692 confirmed cases in Muskogee County, with 4,130 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 348,044 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,923 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Garfield County, three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Harmon County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Oklahoma County, two females in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 36-49 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, one female in the 18-35 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,925 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 348,044
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,589,408
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,928,413
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,673
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 174
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 19,616
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,925
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.