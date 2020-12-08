Members of the Thompson House board would like to invite the public to the unveiling of the statue honoring local historian, Beth Herrington. The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Thompson House historic home, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. Refreshments will be served. The Thompson House Organization is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tours, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose. Like us on Facebook! For information or to book your next event: (918) 456-3554.

