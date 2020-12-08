Members of the Thompson House board would like to invite the public to the unveiling of the statue honoring local historian, Beth Herrington. The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Thompson House historic home, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. Refreshments will be served. The Thompson House Organization is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tours, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose. Like us on Facebook! For information or to book your next event: (918) 456-3554.
topical featured
Statue unveiling Thursday at Thompson House
- Submitted by Thompson House
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
80, Bureau of Indian Affairs, passed away Thursday 11/26/2020. Graveside services 2:00PM Thursday, 12/03/2020, Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
64, laborer, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Graveside Memorial Service 1PM Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Paradise Cemetery, Checotah, OK.
John Albert Sloan, 74, of Eufaula, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Hillcrest South Hospital of Tulsa. John was born on April 27, 1946, in McAlester, Oklahoma, the son of Albert and Ella (Butler) Sloan. John graduated from Oktaha High School in 1964. He enlisted in the United Sta…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two drown at Muskogee County low-water crossing
- US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 12.03.20
- Two-year Eufaula QB shifts spots to make way for sophomore signal-caller
- Armstrong Bank announces Muskogee area promotion
- Wagoner football player arrested on robbery complaint
- Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
- Shooting victim treated, released from Hastings
- COVID-19 claims another Muskogee County resident
- Muskogee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
- Haskell woman, boy injured in crash that killed Bixby woman, OHP says
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.