Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) classes coming to the area

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program. The classes will be held at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 18 through March 1, at the West Side Church of Christ, 2434 W. Okmulgee Ave. in Muskogee.
Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is a strength, balance and fitness program for older adults. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the single most important activity that adults can do to stay active and reduce their chance of falling. Each class can be tailored to fit individual needs for any fitness level and can be done sitting or standing. This class includes warm-up, stretching, cardio, balance, and strengthening exercise, as well as a cool down.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is supported in part by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
This class is made possible through a grant from the Rural Health Projects Health Promotion grant from the EODD Area Agency on Aging, funded by the Older Americans Act and the State of Oklahoma. Services provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965 have no set fees or charges, but all donations are accepted to defray the cost of services.
To receive additional information or for reservation in the classes, call Jenna Chavez at OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging at (918) 660- 3172 or make your class reservations by emailing OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
