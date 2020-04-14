Staying fit without a gym

Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic can be tough, particularly if you want to stay in shape.
Kevin Anthis, the aquatics director at the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center, understands this when he talks about building muscles and keeping fit when going to a gym isn’t possible during the pandemic.
“We’re all in a tough spot right now,” he said. “We’re all Americans and we’ve made through tougher stuff. We need to try to stay healthy, fit and stay safe. It’s good to have temporary goals, because we’re stuck where we are.”
Matthew Pemberton knows about being stuck.
“Ever since they’ve closed the gym, I’ve been working out at home,” he said. “I don’t know how long we’re going to be staying inside, but I’m not getting fat and lazy. When I work out at home, I do it in my driveway and in the sun.”
Anthis said items around the house can be used when weights are not available.
“There’s all kinds of stuff, and you can get creative,” he said. “Most of us have stored up on things like gallons of water. One pint of water weighs a pound. That’s a weight. You can also use paint cans.”
Pemberton said he uses his body for exercise, including push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups.
“I don’t need anyone other than myself to do those exercises,” he said.
Three things — strength, cardiovascular health and endurance — are important to know, Anthis said.
“They say yoga is good for the muscles, and it helps you be flexible with a good range of motion,” he said. “Walking and jogging are good, and you need to keep those up to make sure you’re in good cardiovascular shape.
“You still need to maintain social distancing. If you’re doing cardio workouts, you’re breathing even harder. I would recommend that people stay 15-20 feet from each other when doing those exercises. When the weather is good outside, take advantage of it.”
That’s what Pemberton does.
“If I do cardio, I’ll walk the dog or jog around the block,” he said.
Exercise and keeping fit doesn’t have to be a lonely experience.
“It’s always good to have someone motivate you,” Anthis said. “If you have trouble motivating or getting motivated at home, call a member of your family or a friend. You need to get some accountability. We need that camaraderie to push us forward to have someone who has your back.”
Anthis said it’s important to keep the body moving.
“If you don’t keep moving, the body is more susceptible to disease,” he said. “If you have trouble getting motivated, tell yourself that you can do it. The first step is usually the hardest.”
