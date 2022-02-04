A winter blast of snow and sub-freezing temperatures kept most people inside Wednesday, and the Gospel Rescue Mission's Bankston Chapel was no exception.
"It's warm," Josh Medlock said while playing a game of spades with Jennifer Hance and Larry Nah.
Medlock said he was waiting there to get into the GRM program.
Gospel Rescue Mission has been serving as a warming center since the blast began with sleet Wednesday night, said GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus. The mission opens the chapel as a warming center when daytime temperatures reach below freezing.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through much of Friday.
The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. Friday in eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. According to the advisory, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible through early Friday morning.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said Muskogee received about 1.5 inches of snow Thursday morning.
Schaus said Gospel Rescue Mission had an an overflow of 10 to 15 people Thursday morning.
"Most people who were out there last night decided to come in. A lot of times we have a lot of people who camp out nearby, so they decided to come in last night," he said. "They had a nice warm mattress and breakfast in the morning. They moved on to our chapel where they will get lunch, and dinner later on."
Schaus said the mission is encouraging people to go ahead and check into the regular shelter.
"Then they can get back into our lounges," he said, adding that the mission had 45 men and 26 women Thursday.
"Which is pretty standard," he said.
Cara Schaus said regular shelter numbers have been up because of the weather.
"Our kitchen crew served 2,877 meals in the month of January alone," she said.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said people should wear layers of clothing and stay hydrated if they are to work outside.
"Make sure you have coverings on your face, your fingers, your toes," he said. "It doesn't take long to start feeling the effects of frostbite. And take frequent breaks."
Smith also warned against taking charcoal, kerosene or propane heaters inside to keep warm.
"Propane cook stoves that are made to be kept outside — those are mainly to be used in open areas, not inside a closed structure," he said. "Generators should never be brought inside a closed building, even a shed. The carbon monoxide can build up in there."
Evans said city of Muskogee road crews began salting, sanding and brining streets when the sleet began Wednesday evening.
