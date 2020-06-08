Stigler man killed in head-on collision

A Stigler man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on collision on U.S. 62, approximately 4.5 miles north of Boynton in Muskogee County, according to a Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Robert Burns, 46 of Stigler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, the report states. Kevin Pollard, 58, and Lisa Pollard, 62, both of Bixby, were transported to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa and Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, respectively. Kevin Pollard was admitted in critical condition. Lisa Pollard was stable, but her condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, Burns was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado southbound at about 4:14 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 62 when he veered left of center and collided with the 2012 Ford F-150 driven northbound by Kevin Pollard. Pollard was pinned in his vehicle for about 30 minutes before being removed by the Haskell Fire Department. Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.
