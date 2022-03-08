Stigler senior pages at OK House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gillian Randall, a senior at Stigler High School, served as a page for Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, at the Oklahoma State Capitol Feb. 28-March 3 during the second session of the 58th Legislature.
Randall is president of the Stigler High School Student Council, where she's worked to implement a mental health awareness week, organized a backpack food drive and created a Veteran's Day assembly and lunch. She is also involved in band, speech, drama and the leadership club.
"I really enjoyed meeting Gillian and having her up here at the Capitol," Randleman said. "She was very eager to learn and be involved in whatever she could, and she represented Stigler and District 15 well. I’m confident her future holds many wonderful endeavors.”
Randall plans to attend Northeastern State University and earn a business degree with a minor in political science before commissioning as an Air Force officer.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, while the Legislature in session from the first Monday in February until the last Friday in May. The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff, and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
Randall was elected by her peers as the Speaker of the House Page Mock Legislature and led the floor session as pages debated mock bills. Randall also joined Randleman for a House committee meeting, as well as a meeting of the Mental Health Caucus.
Rep. Randy Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, Le Flore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
