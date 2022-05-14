Rep. Randy Randleman recognized the Stigler Speech and Drama Team on the Oklahoma House floor on Thursday. They competed in the 2022 Oklahoma State Championship on the 4A and 5A levels and did extremely well. Many of the students placed in the top three in their competition, and several made the all-region and all-state team, as well.â€©
Stigler Speech and Drama Team visit state capitol
75, School Teacher, passed away Tuesday 5/10/22 Family will receive friends 1-5PM, Saturday 5/14 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Funeral Service: 2PM, Monday, 5/16 @ Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Muskogee Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
A rosary service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 7:00 p.m., followed by Mass services on Wednesday, May 18, 10:30 a.m., at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
