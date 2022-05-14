Stigler Speech and Drama Team visit state capitol

Rep. Randy Randleman (far right) with the Stigler High School Speech and Drama Team, Stigler High School faculty and Stigler Public Schools administrators on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

 SUBMITTED

Rep. Randy Randleman recognized the Stigler Speech and Drama Team on the Oklahoma House floor on Thursday. They competed in the 2022 Oklahoma State Championship on the 4A and 5A levels and did extremely well. Many of the students placed in the top three in their competition, and several made the all-region and all-state team, as well.â€©

