Derek Gibson, past-president of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, informed the Muskogee City Council Monday at its regular meeting that there would be no statue in Muskogee to honor the late country music legend Merle Haggard. However, late Tuesday afternoon, Gibson informed the Muskogee Phoenix that there may be hope for project.
Gibson and longtime Haggard friend and bus driver Raymond McDonald talked on the phone Tuesday, the two came up with a strategy to possibly keep the project headed forward.
The possible halt to the project came as the committee and Haggard's estate butted heads on control of the project.
"Raymond gave me some good ideas on avenues to pursue," Gibson said. "I'm going to contact Representative-elect Josh Brecheen's office and possibly Matt Pinnell, the lieutenant governor, and see if I can't get an opinion to make our committee feel good about spending the money without the estate of Merle's approval."
The proposed statue of Haggard, whose song "Okie from Muskogee" has becomes synonymous with the city, is slated to be erected in front of the Muskogee Civic Center.
"We just couldn't agree on some of the demands that the estate put on the project," Gibson said. "We felt they were asking too much. They wanted to control too much of the project, and we couldn't deal with it.
"One issue was a lack of getting back to us in a timely fashion. We would write a letter or an email and they wouldn't get back to us for months."
McDonald, author of the book "Merle Haggard Was a Friend of Mine," knew Haggard for over 50 years. He was not happy when he heard about the possible demise of the project.
"If his estate is holding this back, I would like to know what the reasoning is for it," he said. "Merle, I think, would be very disappointed in the handling of his estate. The reason I say that is I am very aware of some of the problems that have arisen since his passing."
McDonald said there are more problems with Haggard's estate than the general public is aware of.
"His legacy is so important," he said. "I know his estate has not released his last studio album that he worked on for two years. It was a great album — I heard it.
"It just takes my breath away that his legacy is not being attended to."
In 2017, the Muskogee Central High School Class of 1951, after deciding to not have any more reunions, decided to donate the remaining $1,500 in its account to a project that helps Muskogee.
Former Muskogee Mayor Janey Boydston, a member of that graduating class and acting on the class' behalf, selected the statue fund. She was not happy hearing the announcement that was made that the project was not going to happen.
"Naturally I'm disappointed," she said. "I think Merle Haggard helped put us on the map. And I would like for him to be remembered here as one of our special people."
Boydston said she has faith in the committee to do the right thing with the funds that have been raised.
"I think we have a knowledgeable group of people, including Derek Gibson, who look after such things," she said. "I certainly don't have any opinion that would be anything except his."
