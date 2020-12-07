Stilwell man injured in Cherokee County crash

A Stilwell man was injured when he crashed the pickup he was driving early Monday morning, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jonathan Adair, 29, was stable when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 12:50 a.m. on Oklahoma 82 approximately 17.5 miles south of Tahlequah. Adair, whose ability to drive was impaired by drinking, was driving a 2016 Ford F15 northbound just south of Chicken Creek County Road when he missed a curve to the left. He drove the off the right side of the road and then overcorrected. He drove off the left side of the road and struck the ground. The truck then rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on its top. Adair was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being freed by the Cookson Fire Department. Adair was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.