A Stilwell man died after he crashed the truck he was driving on U.S. 59, approximately 2 1/2 miles north of Stilwell, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Daniel Teehee, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Teehee was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound and was seeding. He missed a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and overcorrected, losing control. The truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over 1 1/2 times, landing on its top. Teehee was wearing a seat belt. The trooper listed an odor of an alcoholic beverage, but cited unsafe speed as the cause of the collision.

