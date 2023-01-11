Stilwell man sentenced to life in prison for murder

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, 55, of Stilwell, was sentenced to life imprisonment and five years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
McAlister previously entered a guilty plea to an information filed in August alleging that on or about Nov. 17, 2019, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, McAlister, a non-Indian, with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Randolph England, an Indian. The investigation revealed that McAlister shot England two times, after which McAlister, along with others, drove to his “compound,” placed the victim’s body on a burn pile with tires and set him on fire until nothing was left but bone fragments and teeth. McAlister then dumped the victim’s remains down a ravine in a plastic container. Investigators were able to identify the victim by comparing dental records.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because the victim in this case was a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Adair County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“The life sentence imposed by the court is fitting punishment for the defendant’s vicious acts,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson. “I am thankful for the cooperative efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement in working this case. Investigating and prosecuting violent crimes like this one will continue to be a priority for the United States Attorney’s Office.”
“The murder of Randolph England was senseless and horrific, but today’s sentencing ensures the defendant will remain safely away from the public for the rest of his life,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate the most serious crimes in Indian Country.”
David Cleveland Joseph, U.S. District Judge from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, temporarily assigned to the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing. McAlister will remain in custody pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
