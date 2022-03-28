A Stilwell woman and a teen were injured in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.
Whitney Swake, 35, and a 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released, were both stable when they were admitted to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable. The driver was not injured.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Welling Road, approximately 11 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County. Swake and the girl were passengers in a 2006 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle was traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drove off the road and hit a tree. Neither the driver nor the passengers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
