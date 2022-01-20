An administrative law judge dismissed efforts to invalidate permits issued for two wastewater treatment facilities in northwest Arkansas that discharge into Illinois River tributaries.
Save the Illinois River, a Tahlequah-based citizens coalition advocating for improved water quality within the watershed, mounted the challenge. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency also objected to the permits, which were issued without additional review after revisions were made.
STIR co-founder Ed Brocksmith said he was disappointed by the administrative judge's decision to dismiss the coalition's appeal. He said the ruling was based on the "untimely filing" of STIR's appeal, a finding with which he disagreed.
"We might have lost our efforts today, but we are not going to allow them to go backwards on water quality in the Illinois River," Brocksmith said. "We've got other options available — we will have to give them a lot of thought — but we will never give up in our fight to improve water quality in the Illinois River."
The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit issued for Springdale Water Utilities — the largest contributor of treated wastewater to the watershed — would retain its 1 mg/L phosphorus cap. The permit issued in December, however, authorized a less frequent monitoring standard that critics contend is too lenient.
The permit granted for Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority, a regional wastewater treatment facility that plans to expand capacity, would increase its phosphorus limit from 0.1 mg/L to 0.35 mg/L. Arkansas regulators justified the increase through a program that allows nutrient trading offsets.
STIR President Denise Deason-Toyne said the coalition did not "wish to go to the mat with Arkansas on these permits." But, she said, it is STIR's "mission to challenge these bad rules and to let polluters know we will not allow our water quality to go backwards."
Objections filed by STIR, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Oklahoma Conservation Commission during the public comment periods expressed concerns about increased levels of phosphorus in the treated wastewater discharged from the two facilities. They also objected to proposed monitoring and testing schedules that would allow more nutrients to flow downstream without detection.
Water quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed has been attributed to nutrient overloading — particularly phosphorus — in streams. Increased levels of phosphorus triggers algal growth, which depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality and threatens aquatic life and habitat.
While efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution in the Illinois River watershed have produced results, levels continue to exceed the numeric standard established for Oklahoma’s scenic rivers. Deason-Toyne said treated wastewater is a primary source of phosphorus pollution within the Illinois River Watershed.
Brocksmith said he was surprised to learn about the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality's decision to retract its objection to Springdale's permit. He learned about an email sent to EPA Region 6 in an article published by Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Erin Hatfield, communications director at ODEQ, confirmed the validity of the reporting. She provided a copy of the message that was sent by Shellie Chard, director of ODEQ's Water Quality Division.
In the message, Chard states the agency's "senior leadership was surprised to see that EPA referenced comments" included in an objection to Springdale's proposed permit filed by ODEQ. Chard states the comments were filed by a program manager "without properly vetting them through the appropriate internal process."
Chard states in the message the objections submitted March 16, 2021, during the public comment period were inappropriate "and should not form the basis of EPA's objection" to Springdale's permit. There was no indication that Chard's comments had any impact on OWRB's objections to the same permit.
