OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of Larry Edwards to serve as district attorney for District 15 in Muskogee County. Edwards’ appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Orvil Loge on Sept. 30.
“Larry has a proven track record defending the law and I know he will serve Oklahomans well as the district attorney for Muskogee County,” said Gov Stitt. “I look forward to his continued service to Oklahoma in this new role.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed by the governor,” said Edwards. “I look forward to this new opportunity to help serve the law enforcement and people of Muskogee County.
Prior to this appointment, Edwards was serving as the first assistant for Muskogee County since Jan. 2020. He was previously the first assistant for District 12, covering Craig, Mayes and Rogers Counties. During his 16 years as a prosecutor, Edwards spent five years as the chief gang and drug prosecutor, and two years as a homicide prosecutor. Before becoming a prosecutor, Edwards was a private attorney for 14 years, specializing in criminal law. Edwards was cross designated assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts in the prosecution of James “Whitey” Bulger, Stephen Flemmi and John Martorano in the murder of Roger Wheeler in 1981 in Tulsa. He has tried over 65 murder cases, and more than 170 jury trials.
Edwards received his undergraduate degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University, then continued to the University of Tulsa, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1990.
Area legislators praised the Edwards’ appointment and touted his character and experience with the law.
“I fully support the governor’s appointment of Larry Edwards as the district attorney for Muskogee County. We live in a day and age when we need experienced and qualified leaders. I firmly believe Larry Edwards is qualified by his experience to lead Muskogee County and the state of Oklahoma forward,” said Sen. Roger Thompson, R- Okemah.
“With his great work ethic and proven character, I believe he is a solid choice and will serve the people of Muskogee County well,” said Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula.
“Larry Edwards has served the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office with respect and integrity. In this new role, I know Larry will continue to protect the citizens of Muskogee County,” said Rep. Avery Frix. R- Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.