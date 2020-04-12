OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Stitt has approved more than 450 offenders for commutations to decrease prison overcrowding and reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

“We’ve been working diligently with the Pardon and Parole Board to safely reduce the prison population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “In these unprecedented times, we must take action while safeguarding our Department of Corrections staff, inmate population and the public.”

Stitt is recommending inmates self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if they’re coming from a facility with a known case. The Department of Health is also working with the Department of Corrections to provide COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs one.

Totals commutations:

• 452 approved for commutation

• 404 approved to time served and will be released on Thursday

March 1269 Commutation Docket (371 total)

• 349 offenders from the drug possession docket

• 22 offenders from the property docket

• 361 commuted to time served

• 10 commuted to 1 year

December Commutation Docket (81 total)

• 81 approved for commutation

• 43 commuted to time served

Individuals will be released on Thursday once the paperwork is processed by the Department of Corrections.

