Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister have agreed to participate in a gubernatorial debate today co-hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City.
The Oct. 19 debate will be live-streamed on News 9’s website and Facebook page, as well as on NonDoc’s Facebook page and the Facebook pages of other partners. C-SPAN has agreed to simulcast and replay the debate nationally on its primary channel, which varies by cable provider.
The debate, titled Executive Session, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. For this particular debate, NonDoc has partnered with the State Chamber of Oklahoma to host the event, but questions will be written and asked exclusively by professional journalists.
NonDoc’s Tres Savage and News 9’s Storme Jones will moderate the one-hour debate between Stitt and Hofmeister. Opportunities for separate, recorded conversations with Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno and independent candidate Dr. Ervin Yen have been offered to help voters learn about their priorities, positions and backgrounds.
The Frontier is also a media partner for this debate, with a focus on fact checking.
