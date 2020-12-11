OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt said Friday that the State of Oklahoma has agreed to a one-year extension with the Cherokee Nation on the hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire on Dec. 31.
“I appreciate the Cherokee Nation working with my office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on a one-year hunting and fishing compact extension,” Stitt said. “This compact continues a partnership between the State of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for citizens of the Cherokee Nation.”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed the compact extension on Thursday in Tahlequah while Stitt signed Friday morning in Oklahoma City.
“Extending the Hunting and Fishing Compact is a victory for Cherokee citizens, reminding us of our inherent right to hunt and fish on our land just as our ancestors have done for countless generations,” Hoskin said. “This extension provides Cherokee citizens living in Oklahoma an opportunity to hunt and fish not just within the Cherokee Nation reservation, but in all 77 counties of this state. The compact is also good for the state by providing a financial boost to wildlife service programs. I commend the state and Gov. Stitt for working to continue this important agreement.”
The compact between the Cherokee Nation and State of Oklahoma benefits both the tribe and the state, with the Cherokee Nation boosting licensure and opening the door to more than $7 million in projected federal funding for the state’s wildlife department. These additional funds are used by the State of Oklahoma for wildlife conservation, aiding fish and wildlife management throughout the state of Oklahoma.
The compact between the tribe and the state, the first of its kind in the country, originally went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 and included an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2018. A subsequent one-year extension was later signed, followed by a year-long extension signed in January of 2020. The extension signed this week by Hoskin and Stitt is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.