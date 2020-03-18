OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt today signed Senate Bill 661, which aims to assist in the State’s efforts to proactively mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"SB 661 allows all of our boards, commissions and other groups to continue to meet and conduct the people's business without gathering in groups larger than 10," said Governor Kevin Stitt. "I want to thank Rep. Chad Caldwell and Sen. Brent Howard for getting this across the finish line quickly."
Senate Bill 661 temporarily amends the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act in order to allow boards, commissions and other groups the flexibility to conduct meetings by teleconference or videoconference in order to comply with the CDC recommendation that no more than 10 people gather together at this time.
