Stone chosen Hilldale Teacher of the Year

Hilldale High School special education English teacher Tammy Stone keeps a slogan across her desk — "It's okay to know know, but it's not okay to not try."
That might be adjusted soon.
"One of my kids wanted me to add 'it's OK not to be OK,' so I'm going to add that to it," Stone said.
Tammy Stone said she seeks to listen to her students and feels invested in their studies.
Such an open attitude prompted Hilldale Public Schools officials to choose her as district Teacher of the Year.
High School Principal Josh Nixon said Stone "cares about kids extremely" and pushes them hard.
"She expects a lot out of them in and out of the classroom," Nixon said. "She does a great job advocating for those kids. She's in their corner, fights for them, but expects a whole lot out of them, also."
Stone said she was shocked and completely humbled to be selected Hilldale Teacher of the Year.
"I was honored that I was chosen," she said. "I did not expect it."
Now in her fifth year at Hilldale, Stone teaches two special education English classes — English 1 and 2 combined and English 3 and 4 combined. She also teaches resource classes, where students can get additional help on their general education work.
"It's a quiet place to work where they can come down," she said, adding that the class can have 3 to 15 students.
"The kids come down for resource as needed," she said. "So they might not come down every day, but they may come down on a test day."
Stone said she seeks to make sure students feel invested in their learning.
"Making them feel like they have some say-so in their learning and that it's relevant to them out of high school," she said. "Not all of our students are college bound. Showing them skills they are going to need to learn."
She said she seeks to teach life skills her students can transfer into their daily lives.
"I get to know the kids," she said. "I try to build relationships with them and their parents. The main thing is building that relationship with them and letting them know that you care and you're going to help them. I have an open door policy. Kids can come talk to me and we'll try to figure out the solution to the problem, or how to make it easier."
Stone said students will have a hard time if they do not know their teacher is invested in their learning.
"I have always had a heart for students who learn differently, because I was one of those kids in high school," she said.
She said she was in an individualized education program, or IEP in high school. An IEP is a program for students with disabilities. However, Stone said she didn't let that title define her.
"I tell those kids it doesn't define you. It doesn't define the outcome in your life," she said. "We all learn differently. We all need different things at different times. That's what I'm here for. I'm here to get you through this."
She said one of her main rewards is seeing her students be successful.
"It can be in anything, not academics necessarily," she said. "It could be anything they've mastered, and they feel good about themselves. They could be writing a resume, interview skills. We work on all those type of things."
