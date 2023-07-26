In response to the storm that hit Muskogee on June 17, storm debris cleanup efforts have been underway to clear tree debris in affected areas. City officials have confirmed that the cleanup process will come to an end on Friday.
“There was significant tree debris caused by the power restoration process after the storm, but our team has worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to collect debris and ensure the safety of our community,” said Mike Stewart, Public Works Director. “We understand the inconvenience caused to residents during this period, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and cooperation as we wrap up the cleanup process.”
The storm debris primarily consisted of cut tree limbs and branches, which were cut quickly in order to facilitate power restoration in the affected locations. After the City Council declared the event an emergency, crews have been working diligently to collect the debris that left behind.
Residents are reminded that all storm debris should be placed on the curb by Thursday to ensure proper collection. Any debris not placed on the curb by this deadline may not be picked up during this cleanup effort.
The brush and limb drop-off site is also scheduled to close Friday, but will reopen on Aug. 5 for a free dump day. This will allow residents to dispose of any remaining storm debris and yard waste properly.
“We understand that the cleanup process may have caused inconveniences, and we thank residents for their understanding and cooperation,” Stewart said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the free dump day on Aug. 5 to dispose of any remaining debris.”
