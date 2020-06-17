Muskogee Ward II City Councilor Jaime Stout stood in front of a group of African American religious leaders, Mayor Janey Boydston and members of the media on Tuesday and apologized for a racially insensitive post she shared on Facebook on Monday.
The post, which was taken down within hours of her sharing it, has a Confederate Flag with a caption above and below saying “Just posting this historical flag to offend the ignorant people.”
The news conference, held at St. Mark Baptist Church, took place after a private meeting with Stout and the religious leaders.
“It was a share,” Stout said. “I didn’t think about the other side — the Confederate Flag and what was above it or below it. I apologize to all of Muskogee and come here to ask for your forgiveness. I want to work with you and move forward.”
The leader of the meeting was the Rev. Rodger Cutler of St Mark. He offered some words of encouragement to Stout.
“Yes, while we know the post was irresponsible, we’re expecting Councilor Stout to do the right thing,” Cutler said. “She has come today and we are providing her that opportunity.”
Cutler told the gathering there are a few things the group is calling for that he feels need to be addressed after Stout’s apology.
“One thing we are calling for is the Muskogee City Council and the leadership of our mayor to call for total diversity training for all city council,” Cutler said. “In her post she states that she did not know that was racial. And so perhaps the council needs to train on what is diverse and what is inappropriate.”
While most of the leaders were satisfied and believed Stout’s apology was sincere, one attendee was still bothered with the post.
The Rev. Samuel Craig directed his comments at Stout after she apologized.
“It’s just hard for me to fathom that someone in your position would not understand how insensitive putting this online is,” he said. “There’s too much going on in our country, too much going on in Muskogee. It’s not as prevalent here in Muskogee, but when stuff like this pops up it brings the whole nation down on us. I don’t understand you not knowing what that means.”
When asked if there was any consideration of a resignation, Cutler said he was satisfied with Stout’s sincerity.
“She’s committed to do some things to help our community,” he said. “When she asked us to forgive her, as a pastor I have to lean toward forgiveness. I can’t preach forgiveness and then not forgive her.
“I’m not going to ask for a resignation, but I am asking for that change to come and that’s what I believed she offered today.”
Boydston showed her support with one comment directed at Stout and everyone else in the room.
“I’m here to support Jaime ‘cause she’s done a dumb thing,” she said. “You put that up against all the other positive things she’s done with her church and her kids. I bet you there’s not a person in this room that hasn’t done something that they would like to back up, and she’s backing up.”
